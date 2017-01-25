OCTV could lose more than $100K in annual funding

More people making the switch from AT&T U-Verse to AT&T’s recently-acquired DirecTV could mean a huge loss in funding for Oxford Community Television (OCTV).

AT&T is nudging prospective customers toward its satellite unit, which has lower hardware and programming costs.

The company is also offering incentives for its current U-verse customers to make the switch to DirecTV.

According to OCTV Manager Bill Service, if all local AT&T U-verse customers make the switch to DirecTV, it would mean a total loss of around $132,000 annually for the nonprofit organization.

“Without support, (OCTV) will be dead in a year. We’re really, really concerned,” said Service.

OCTV is not supported by local tax dollars. The station is primarily funded via the franchise fees paid by people who subscribe to cable TV services provided by Charter Communications and AT&T U-verse.

Oxford Township and Village, Addison and Leonard all receive these fees, then contribute a portion or all of them to OCTV.

Oxford Township is the largest contributor, giving 100 percent of its franchise fees to OCTV, according to Service. Oxford Village, Addison Township and Leonard each contribute 50 percent of the collected franchise fees to OCTV.

According to Addison Township Treasurer Lori Fisher, OCTV currently runs on an operating budget of nearly $400,000.

OCTV currently films and produces footage of over 1,500 local events, government meetings, and programs annually.

Over the last four years, Production Manager Teri Stiles said the station has grown significantly, touting a near-600 percent growth in YouTube viewings throughout that time.

“We’ve grown leaps and bounds and our community is watching us covering much more in the community. (We’re afraid) we will lose all the momentum that we’ve gained in the last four years,” said Stiles.

But if OCTV keeps losing funding, Stiles and Service said there would have to be significant cuts to staffing, resulting in huge losses in coverage for community events.

“What affects our neighbor and our community, affects all of us… we’re taking care of each other. It’s like when people used

to sit on their front porch and talk to one another. Information was dispersed that way. As a public access station, we are the front porches of the community. It’s tremendously important for us to have local (coverage). We help bond the community together,” said Stiles.

Since 100 percent of franchise fees are paid by cable customers, Stiles hopes to see their investment returned to them in the form of thorough coverage of local events on OCTV.

According to Service, OCTV is halting many previously planned purchases, such as the purchase of a drone, in anticipation of funding cuts.

“We’re not buying (anything)… not even a pencil… until the end of this year, (after we) see what has happened,” said Service.

Although OCTV can’t accept donations, Stiles said OCTV is currently seeking underwriters, sponsorships, and to receive 100 percent of collected franchise fees from Oxford Village and Addison Township, rather than the 50 percent they are currently receiving.

Stiles also hopes local residents opt to stay with AT&T’s U-verse, rather than switching over to DirecTV.

“Local information is so important and we’re losing that everywhere,” said Stiles. “We’re here for the community and we’re asking for them to be here (for OCTV), as well.”