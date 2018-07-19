Officials oppose mass transit tax

Oxford Township added its voice to the growing chorus of communities proclaiming they do not wish to help fund the creation of a regional mass transit system to which they won’t be connected.

Last week, the township board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution that “opposes” the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan’s (RTA) current proposal to request a 20-year, 1.5-mill property tax from voters in Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties to fund the development and operation of a regional transit system under a plan called Connect Southeast Michigan. If approved, it’s anticipated the new property tax would generate $5.4 billion over two decades.

“It’s very important we continue to express our will,” said state Rep. Jim Tedder (R-Clarkston), who attended the board meeting as part of his campaign efforts for the 12th District seat in the state Senate.

Tedder is one of the sponsors of House Bill 5870, which seeks to give each municipality the ability to “withdraw” from a public transit authority if its governing body approves a resolution to do so. Currently, under the RTA, municipalities do not have this option available to them.

In its resolution, the township bases its opposition on the fact that the RTA master plan “only benefits a select few communities in Oakland County,” of which Oxford is not one, and that there is no way, at this point, for communities to “opt out” of the RTA.

The resolution also pointed out that if the RTA millage proposal were ever approved, Oxford Township taxpayers “may be taxed for two transportation authorities.”

Township property owners already pay 0.2427 mill to help fund the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA).

NOTA provides low-cost, publicly-subsidized transportation for senior citizens, individuals with physical and/or developmental disabilities, and low-income folks living in Oxford, Addison and Orion townships along with their respective villages.

Township Treasurer Joe Ferrari pointed out that Oxford’s resolution expresses the board’s belief that the RTA “needs to explore a different funding mechanism” for a regional transit system, “exclusive of” property taxes.

He noted that all these universities, colleges and hospitals that are “clamoring” for mass transit should have their tax-exempt status removed so they can help fund a system.

“If Beaumont (Hospital) wants it, have them remove their tax-exempt status – have them pay a billion dollars towards this. It might change their thinking,” he said. “It’s always easier to spent OPM – other people’s money. If all these people want it – these nonprofits – have them pay for it. Then come back to us and maybe ask us for a quarter of a mill.”

Tedder told township officials his “understanding” is the RTA millage proposal “will not appear on the November ballot.”

That being said, he believes it’s still important for Oxford Township and other communities to make their positions known. “For posterity’s sake, we really need to take a look at this now while we have the leadership at the helm that is on the same page as we are up here in north Oakland (County),” Tedder said.

He was referring to the fact that Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson supports giving communities, especially those excluded from direct service under the RTA plan, the ability to opt out.

The Oxford Township Board is the third local governing body to pass a resolution regarding the RTA. Within the last month, both the Oxford Village Council and Addison Township Board approved resolutions supporting granting communities the right to opt out of the RTA if they so desire.