Oh, no, early snow!

Oxford and Addison residents got their first taste of the coming winter season when they awoke to falling snow Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a trained spotter in Lake Orion measured 3.5 inches of snow by 11 a.m. Debbie Mitrovski and her granddaughter, second-grader Tatijana Jovcevski, are pictured trudging through the white stuff in the parking of Leonard Elementary. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.