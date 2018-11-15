Oh, no, early snow!

SnowWEBOxford and Addison residents got their first taste of the coming winter season when they awoke to falling snow Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a trained spotter in Lake Orion measured 3.5 inches of snow by 11 a.m. Debbie Mitrovski and her granddaughter, second-grader Tatijana Jovcevski, are pictured trudging through the white stuff in the parking of Leonard Elementary. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

