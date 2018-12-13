OHS grad helps pay tribute to Bush

When Dallas Pruitt was attending Oxford High School, he never imagined that one day he’d be surrounded by the nation’s highest-ranking lawmakers, taking part in a ceremony honoring a late president.

But that’s exactly what he did on Dec. 3.

“(It’s) still crazy to me that some kid from Pontiac got to do something like that,” said the 2015 OHS graduate.

The eyes of the nation were upon Pruitt as he helped pay tribute to former President George Herbert Walker Bush when his body was lying in state inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 94.

“It was definitely nerve-racking,” said Pruitt, an airman in the U.S. Navy. “I can’t say I’ve experienced anything like it, ever. It was just really an honor to be there.”

Pruitt was there as part of the Navy’s Ceremonial Guard.

Established in 1931 and stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C., the Ceremonial Guard represents the Navy at ceremonies and public events held in the nation’s capital, across the country and around the world. Examples include presidential inaugurations, welcoming ceremonies for foreign dignitaries and services for Navy personnel buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Pruitt, who’s the assistant leading petty officer for the Ceremonial Guard’s drill team, said he’s participated in many different events, but the rotunda ceremony for Bush “was by far the biggest.”

He was originally supposed to be a member of the honor guard, but then a division officer asked if he could perform the function of wreath-bearer.

“Gladly” was Pruitt’s reply.

The next thing he knew, he was presenting the House of Representatives’ ceremonial wreath. It was a moment captured by numerous television news networks.

“I didn’t really think about the TV aspect,” he said.

His focus was on getting to his “mark” and doing “the best job” he could for the country, the Navy and most importantly to him, Bush’s family.

“It wasn’t about me. It was about him,” Pruitt said. “I was just really blessed to be a part of something so special.”

He described the atmosphere as “very quiet” and “very intense.”

“You could tell there were a lot of people there who saw him as a hero,” he said. “You definitely felt (the presence of) some heavy hearts . . . It was just sad to see him go.”

He found the ceremony particularly meaningful because Bush was a former Navy pilot who battled the forces of Imperial Japan in the skies over the Pacific Ocean during World War II. To Pruitt, Bush was “truly an American hero.”

Pruitt said he was nervous, but judging by the television footage, he certainly didn’t show it.

“We get a lot of training . . . to deal with that kind of stress” and “they gave us a pretty good pep talk before we went out there,” he said.

Pruitt has been serving in the Navy since April 2017. “I wanted to be a part of something bigger,” he said. “I’ve (played) sports my whole life and I like the structure I’ve (received) from it.”

During his days at OHS, Pruitt played football and ran track.

He tried attending college, but he said it “just wasn’t God’s plan for me.” So, off to the Navy he went.

Pruitt selected this seafaring branch of the Armed Forces because it’s steeped in “tradition.”

“There’s a lot of things that they do that they’ve always done. I really like that aspect of the Navy,” he said.

He also appreciates being part of a “brotherhood” that’s not typically found in civilian life.

“You can’t work a 9-5 (job) and expect those people to treat you right or always have your back or even give their life for you. You’re not going to get that at a regular (job),” he said.

Guided by a strong work ethic, Pruitt said the service has “worked out well for me so far.”

“They give you all the tools that you need to make your life what you want it to be,” he said. “All you have to do is put the effort in and if you’re a motivated person, then that’s no problem.”

He plans to build a career in the military and someday, reach the rank of master chief petty officer.

“It’s the highest enlisted rank,” Pruitt said.

Looking back, Pruitt is grateful for the experiences he had and the people he met during his four years at OHS.

“There’s a lot of great teachers there (and) great families that are willing to help whoever (needs help),” he said. “It’s just a really good community and I was really fortunate to become a part of that.”

For Pruitt, the “one person who really made a difference” was Bud Rowley, head coach of the varsity football team.

“He never gave up on me and never let me give up on myself,” he said.

Pruitt said Rowley pushed him always strive to be the best and never doubt himself.

“(That’s) gotten me to where I am today and I appreciate that,” he said.

Pruitt said Rowley doesn’t just teach teenagers a game, he molds boys into men.

“He makes a man out of all of us,” he said. “Every player that comes through that program is going to be a man one day.”