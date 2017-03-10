OHS opening to those without power

Due to the severity of the power outages in our area, Oxford Community Schools is providing a temporary warming center to residents who are without power.

To provide relief from cold temperatures, Oxford High School will be open from Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. until Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing across the weekend, with highs below freezing and lows between 10-16 degrees.

A warm dinner will be provided Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Use of the facilities and drinking water will be provided. All other necessities will be the responsibility of the individual, including bedding and other provisions.

Pets are not allowed in the facility and guests will be responsible for their own belongings.

Oxford High School is located at 745 N. Oxford Rd., Michigan 48371.

For outage updates, please visit www.dteenergy.com.