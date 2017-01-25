OHS students travel to D.C. for inauguration





By Olivia Upham

National Affairs Correspondent

While it seems like the nation is being polarized by politics, 29 Oxford High School students came together to be part of one of America’s most democratic traditions.

OHS Travel Club members, led by teachers Katie Blaszczyk, Jake Trotter and Katie Goetz, traveled 565 miles to our nation’s capital to tour the city and be a part of President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ceremony.

The aim of the OHS Travel Club is to educate students on both a global and cultural level.

With an ample amount of controversy and chaos being reported by the mass media, staff and students were unsure what D.C.’s atmosphere would be like as they departed from Oxford on Jan. 19.

The club’s bustling itinerary consisted of touring famous museums, paying respects to war memorials and attending Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Upon arrival, OHS junior Elise Godfryd described the experience as “surreal.”

“It was crazy knowing we were in the same city as so many influential people,” said Godfryd.

Trump took the oath of office at noon Jan. 20, flooding attending students with a wide range of emotions.

“I was very composed because everything was finally becoming a reality,” said Oxford Senior John Decker.

Ninth-grader and Travel Club member Max Jenson felt it was important for students to witness this event firsthand.

“(Since) most teens are influenced by their parents, I’m glad we all got to be here so people could form their own perspectives,” he said.

Trotter, an OHS social studies teacher, said his experience as an educator has led him to be “a firm believer of promoting core values of our democracy.”

“In today’s political climate, there is an extreme importance for students to play an active role in their country’s government,” he said.

Many students expressed a wish to pursue careers rooted in politics, making the experience invaluable to them.

Stops following Trump’s inauguration included the Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Newseum, National Archives Museum and Arlington National Cemetery.

The day after Trump’s inauguration served as a stark ideological contrast for students. The sea of signature red ballcaps worn during Trump’s inauguration were replaced by a flood of pink, knitted hats during the Women’s March on Washington.

Students were not permitted to protest, but were allowed to watch.

“The march gave me chills,” said student John Decker. “I was moved by the amount of people that were able to come together for a common cause. There are a lot of beliefs and cultures outside of our hometown, and (the march) reminded me to be hopeful.”

Sophomore Brady Wyniemko expressed similar sentiments, stating the Women’s March and Trump’s inauguration were both “events that inspired young people to be passionate about achieving their own individual dreams.”

The bus ride to Washington D.C. offered a stark contrast between students sporting “Make America Great Again” apparel and those ready to get their hands on a Women’s March protest sign.

The bus ride home, however, had a more unified and optimistic atmosphere.

Suddenly, grade levels and political affiliations seemed to matter very little as excited students eagerly discussed their plans for the future.

“You know, we’ll be the ones filling those seats (in D.C.) in a couple years, so it’s important we’re exposed to our country’s government now,” said freshman Becca Smiles.

Olivia Upham is a senior at Oxford High School.