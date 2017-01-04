OMS robotics team heading for regional competition





One Oxford Middle School robotics team is on its way to the regional championship after winning their divisions during a state competition held in Battle Creek Dec.17, where members competed against 27 other teams from around the state.

The team, FTC Team TOWR 5291, was one of only 15 teams in Michigan to advance to the Super Regional Championship.

This is the first time an Oxford Middle School robotics team has advanced past the state level in the competition.

In the state competition, the team walked away with the Control Award, which is presented to the team that best uses sensors and software to enhance the robot’s functionality on the field to solve game challenges.

Now, the team is gearing up to compete in the FTC North Super Regional Championship, a multi-day tournament which will be held from March 30 to April 1, 2017 at the U.S. Cellular Center/DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The 15-member team includes Preston Culper, Ben Datsko, Luke Datsko, Michael Duong, Alexsandra Foster, Wyatt Giebel, Zoe Haden, Andrew Haselton, Julius Lulgjuraj, Sam Koscica, Katie Rustoni, Ethan Spezia, A.J. Tasch, Raymond Walker and Annabelle Watson.

Through the guidance of Coaches Ian Haden, Ken Koscica, Kris Haselton and other mentors, the team members build the robot and program it to complete challenges at each competition.

According to FTC Team TOWR 5291 Mentor Mary Rustoni, the team members already have their heads in the game and have been practicing and tweaking their robot several times a week at the FIRST Oxford Robotics Center, located inside the Legacy Center in Oxford.

“(With all of) the hard work and effort that they have put into the robot… (we want the team) to continue to change the robot and make it better. We’re looking for the kids to learn that hard work and effort can pay off,” said Rustoni.

Regardless of the outcome at the upcoming competition, OMS 7th-grader and two-year member of TOWR 5291 Andrew Haselton said he’s already learned a lot from the experience.

“I’ve learned that it’s not the product that counts, but the journey. Plus, making the robot work by programming has been pretty fun,” he said.

The team is currently working to raise money to cover travel expenses that will be required to participate in the 2017 FTC Super Regionals. To donate, visit youcaring.com/ftcteam5291towr-719502.