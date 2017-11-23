OMS to host robotics competition Dec. 9

Oxford robotics teams normally have to travel to compete, but on Saturday, Dec. 9, the middle school’s three robotics teams will host a FIRST Lego League (FLL) qualifying event on their home turf at 1420 Lakeville Rd.

Opening ceremonies are at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by official rounds starting at 11 a.m. An award ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

OMS robotics teams include TOWR 5291, the Cyborg Cats Team 11231 and the ElektraKatz Team. They contain a total of 55 students in grades 6-8.

This will be the first FLL qualifying event that’s ever been held at the middle school, according to parent mentor Karen Spezia.

FLL is an international competition organized by For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), an international youth organization for elementary and middle school students. An alliance between FIRST and the LEGO Group, the FLL is designed to challenge kids to think like scientists and engineers, and solve real-world problems.

Oxford teams will show off their latest robots at the event and compete against 35 other teams using the LEGO MINDSTORMS system to design, build and program LEGO robots to accomplish a series of tasks.

According to Spezia, the program gives youth an opportunity to learn about technology, programming, and science in general.

“It provides a chance to problem solve and to work together as a team,” said Spezia. “It also gives them the chance to apply a lot of the same concepts in the ‘real world’ and to see how the things they create for their robot can translate into career paths.”

The Oxford robotics teams have been gearing up for the competition, working with their robots several times a week since the summer under the guidance of coaches Ian Haden, Ken Koscica, Sandy Olheiser, Mike Schmalenberg, Dennis Hurst and Russ Mansfield.

For more information about the organization, visit www.firstinspires.org.