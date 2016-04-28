‘Once Upon a Timers’ claim victory at middle school’s Battle of the Books

There was a big rumble between 49 students in the Oxford Middle School commons Thursday evening.

But they didn’t use their fists.

They fought with their minds.

In the end, only one team could emerge victorious in the 2016 OMS Battle of the Books, a competition organized by the Oxford Public Library and Oxford Community Schools.

That team was the “Once Upon a Timers,” consisting of sixth-graders Kayla Casper and Natalie Schiller and seventh-graders Lauren Schiller and Gargi Ramekar.





Ten teams participated in this year’s battle. Each had to answer 20 questions about five books they had read prior to the competition.

Members of the “Once Upon a Timers” definitely knew their stuff as they scored 115 out of a possible 120 points.

Only one point separated the silver and bronze medalists.

The “Feathered Goats,” consisting of Keely Devin, Claire Mojek and Dakota Streeter, finished in second place with 105 points.

Coming in third with 104 points was the team “Insert Cool Name Here,” consisting of Anna and Sophie Boglaev, Katie Dietiker, Ella Frohock, Stephanie Gilling and Ashley Murphy.

Winning the award for best costume was the team “Becca & the Boyz.” Members included Becca Smiles, Zach Allion, Peter Burean, Ben Fracker, Tommy Giberson and Zain Khambaty.