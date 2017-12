Connect on Linked in

Oxford residents are invited to warm-up at the Oxford United Methodist Church (OUMC) during a party which will be held following the Oxford Christmas parade on December 2 from 3 to 4 p.m.

A free meal, including hot dogs, chips cookies, hot chocolate/cider and coffee will be served.

Each child who attends will receive a free gift while supplies last.

Entertainment for adults during the event will include a raffle.

Music will be performed throughout the event by the OUMC bell choir.