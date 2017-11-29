Oxford Avondale United icers chalk up two wins

The Oxford Avondale United (OAU) hockey team won their game 4-3 on November 25 against Utica at Bloomfield Hills High.

At the end of the third period, the score was tied 3-3, with overtime securing a solid win for the OAU Varsity team.

In the second period Shane Brown (#14) scored and was assisted by Matt Schultz (#88) and Griffin Burk (#13). In the third period, James Carter (#4) scored twice, once unassisted and once assisted by Burk.

The overtime goal was scored by Shane Brown (#14) and assisted by Jake Billis (#27).

On Nov. 28, the OAU won 4-1 against Mid-Michigan Storm.

A first period goal was scored by senior defense Shane Brown (#14) and was assisted by junior forward Ben Pratt (#5)

Second period goals were scored by sophomore forward Donovin Thompson (#23), assisted by 27 freshman forward Jake Billis (#27) and by senior defense #11 Griffin Burk (#11) assisted by freshman forward Donovin Thompson (#23). In the third period, a goal was scored by Burk.

Oxford Avondale United goalie Aaron Angelo (#32) faced 31 shots.

The OAU Varsity team has several upcoming games, including one on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. against Bloomfield and one on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. against St. John DeWitt. Both games will be held at the Detroit Skating Club (888 Denison Ct. in Bloomfield Hills).