Oxford Avondale United icers chalk up two wins

By on No Comment

The Oxford Avondale United (OAU) hockey team won their game 4-3 on November 25 against Utica at Bloomfield Hills High.

At the end of the third period, the score was tied 3-3, with overtime securing a solid win for the OAU Varsity team.

In the second period Shane Brown (#14) scored and was assisted by Matt Schultz (#88) and Griffin Burk (#13). In the third period, James Carter (#4) scored twice, once unassisted and once assisted by Burk.

The overtime goal was scored by Shane Brown (#14) and assisted by Jake Billis (#27).

On Nov. 28, the OAU won 4-1 against Mid-Michigan Storm.

A first period goal was scored by senior defense Shane Brown (#14) and was assisted by junior forward Ben Pratt (#5)

Second period goals were scored by sophomore forward Donovin Thompson (#23), assisted by 27 freshman forward Jake Billis (#27) and by senior defense #11 Griffin Burk (#11) assisted by freshman forward Donovin Thompson (#23). In the third period, a goal was scored by Burk.

Oxford Avondale United goalie Aaron Angelo (#32) faced 31 shots.

The OAU Varsity team has several upcoming games, including one on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. against Bloomfield and one on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. against St. John DeWitt. Both games will be held at the Detroit Skating Club (888 Denison Ct. in Bloomfield Hills).

 

Oxford Avondale United icers chalk up two wins added by on
View all posts by oxford_leader →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.