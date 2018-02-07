OT win for Oxford-Avondale icers

The Oxford Avondale United Hockey team took an overtime win of 2-1 from DeWitt/St. John (DSJ) in a night match up on February 3.

The win served as a comeback for the team following its 5-0 loss to DSJ back on Dec. 2.

The first period was tightly played with Junior Goalie Aaron Angelo keeping DSJ at bay, saving all eight shots he faced. OA was matching up well with DSJ and were making sure that they were finishing their checks to keep the score 0-0 as the period ended.

The second period saw more back and forth attacks on both goalies. OA was able to put seven shots on net, but still were not able to score. During the period OA also had to kill two penalties of which DSJ was able to break the stalemate at the 11:35 mark while on the Power Play beating Angelo high into the top of the net. That was the only goal Angelo gave up during the period as he made an additional 11 saves. The second period ended with DSJ up 1-0.

DeWitt/St. John came out fighting in the third period, putting 13 shots on net– all of which Angelo kept out of the net. As the game was coming to an end, OA pulled Angelo from the net with one minute left to play to put six skaters on the attack in the DSJ zone. The move paid off as with only 43 seconds left in the game and OA swarming the net. Freshman Forward Jake Billis was able to deflect a shot from Sophomore Defenseman JJ Poolton passed the DSJ net minder to tie the game at 1-1 and send the contest into an eight-minute overtime period.

Angelo came up big making four key saves in the overtime period. As time was running out, it looked like the game would end in a tie, but fate was on the side of OA.

With just 53 seconds left, OA’s Senior Defensemen Shane Brown came down between the circles and put a shot top shelf into the DSJ net. This was Brown’s second overtime win of the season and his team-leading eighth goal. Junior Forward Ben Pratt and Freshman Jake Billis assisted on the game winning goal.

OA was led by Junior Goalie Aaron Angelo who made 37 saves on 38 shots, and by Freshman Jake Billis who had one goal and an assist.

OA’s next game is Wednesday, February 7 at 7 p.m., when they travel to Allen Park to take on Allen Park Cabrini.