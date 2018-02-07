Varsity, JV bowlers continue winning ways

Last weekend was full of excitement for Oxford’s varsity bowling teams.

Feb. 4 saw 12 doubles teams bowl in the Farmington Doubles tournament, where Oxford bowled record-breaking scores.

Collin Massie’s new JV Record of 717 for 3 games led the way. Others earning medals alongside Massie were Mya Bruno, Justin Powell, Claire Sandstrom, Megan Armbruster, Grace Meyer, Dean Petersen, Luke Acton, Luke Meyer and Tanner Cartner.

Bruno and Erin Dinan were crowned Farmington Champions for JV girls and Massie and Justin Sisson for were crowned champions for the JV boys. Claire Sandstrom and Megan Armbruster won second place in varsity girls and the Cartner brothers, Christian and Tanner, finished in the top four for varsity boys.

Both the boys and the girls competed in one of the largest tournaments of the year on Feb. 3, The Bowl Swami, where the girls placed second.

More than 80 teams in four divisions competed at Imperial Lanes in the Charter Township of Clinton.

The girl’s team bowled very well all day, according to Head Coach JR Lafnear, and earned the number 2 seed after qualifying.

During the championship round, they continued that effort and found themselves up against Sterling Height Stevenson in the finals.

The 3 game match was tight but Oxford lost to finish second.

The girls won game 1 163 to 159, lost game 2 173 to 194 and game 3 went to Stevenson 204 to 193.

Junior Savanna Barnes earned all tournament team honors. Barnes shot games of 162, 256 and 223.

The varsity boys battled hard all day and seeded 10th coming out of the qualifying round.

They lost in round 1 to the eventual tournament champions Lake Shore.

“We had a great time this weekend and at times bowled very well,” said Lafnear. “It was very exciting to see the JV kids shoot so well and the run the varsity squad made on Saturday was something special. This was a weekend the bowlers will remember for a long time.”