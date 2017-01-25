Oxford Hall of Fame welcomes Berney, Welch





Dave Berney (Class of 1992) and Erik Welch (Class of 1991) were inducted into the Wildcats Hall of Fame Jan. 20, in a ceremony during the boys basketball game against Lake Orion.

Throughout his high school career, Berney was a versatile athlete in football, basketball, track and field.

In football, Berney was a starting safety and a three-year tight end on the Wildcats football team. During his senior year, Berney lead the Wildcats to a 30-4 three-year mark, earning all-Flint Metro League (FML) 1st team for safety, honorable mention Detroit News as a senior.

On the hardcourt, Berney played in 40 career games for the Wildcats and was a key contributor throughout his junior and senior seasons. Voted co-captain for his senior year, he was selected as the most outstanding defensive player, averaging 17 points per game, and was selected third team Flint Metro League.

In track and field, Berney completed his career with an impressive one individual and five relay FML track championships. He also won the 1600m relay State Championship in 1989 and was amember of the 1991 MHSAA Class B Track and Field Team State Championship. As a captain during his senior year, David received the team MVP award and the George Prince Award as Oxford’s Outstanding Male Athlete.

According to Berney, he still carries lessons he learned throughout his Wildcat athletic career with him today.

“I’m very excited and very overwhelmed (to be inducted),” said Berney. “I learned just to never give up… I wouldn’t be the person I am today without sports in my life… The biggest thing I’ve taken away from all the sports is just the drive and the ability to have a goal and achieve it.”

Upon graduation, Berney had received nine varsity letters, the Agnes Jewell Award and a scholarship to Eastern Michigan University to play football.

Today, He resides in Clarkston with wife Carrie and daughters Brooke and Rebecca and sons Luke and Drew. He is employed as a construction manager with Hydraulic Tubes and Fittings, LLC.

Welch is noted to be one of the most accomplished middle distance runners in Oxford history. Under the guidance of legendary Oxford coach Elmer Ball, he earned four varsity letters in track & field.

“If it wasn’t for (Coach Ball) I probably wouldn’t have accomplished as much I did,” Welch added.

As a senior, Welch won the Oakland County championship in the 400m dash (48.6) and the boys’ team captured another FML title.

During the 1991 MHSAA Class B state finals, Welch opened the day with a win in the 3200m relay (8:01.38) and continued to amass points in each event that he ran.The Wildcats won the first team state championship in school history with a total of 40 points.

Welch also captured the 400m dash, 800m relay and 3200m relay at the 1991 MHSAA Class ‘B’ Finals.

In total, Welch won nine FML titles during his time competing for the Oxford Wildcats.

“I feel very honored to receive this honor. Oxford’s track and field taught me how to work as a team, leadership and I just had a fun time, really,” Welch said.

Currently, Welch and his family reside in Fraser, Michigan, where he is employed at Bolyard Lumber.