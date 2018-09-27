Oxford man faces weapons charges after allegedly brandishing gun

A 28-year-old Oxford man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly pulled out a handgun during an encounter with another driver following a minor traffic accident Sept. 16.

Nicholas Coleman Dunn was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license and brandishing a firearm. He’s currently free on bond, which was set at 10 percent of $5,000, and awaiting his next court date.

According to an Oxford Village police report, Dunn was out drinking on the night of Sept. 16. After visiting a bar in downtown Oxford, Dunn and others hopped over to another downtown bar. At both establishments, he spoke briefly to a 24-year-old Oxford woman, who was out with her boyfriend, a 23-year-old Waterford man.

Dunn ran into the couple quite literally later that night. The couple was headed to a friend’s house after leaving the second bar and, while en route, was rear-ended by Dunn on Broadway St. According to witnesses, Dunn and the Waterford man both exited their vehicles at which time Dunn brandished a 9-millimeter handgun.

The Waterford man, having previously served in the United States Marine Corps, put Dunn in a wrist lock, disarmed him, racked the firearm to unload it, then, according to the report, punched Dunn in the head.

He gave the gun to his girlfriend, who threw it into Dunn’s car. Fearing for their safety, the couple got into their car and drove away as soon as the altercation was over, according to the police report.

Witnesses called village police and informed them a gun was involved.

Police asked the couple to return to the scene. While the couple was en route, police asked Dunn to exit his vehicle and tell them where his gun was located. Dunn was cooperative, but insisted that he didn’t have a gun, telling officers they needed to “calm down.” Dunn told police he had drug paraphernalia in the car without being prompted, the report stated.

Officers led Dunn away from the vehicle, during which time they searched it. An officer noticed an unfired bullet on the driver’s side floorboard, so Dunn was again asked where his gun was. Dunn didn’t answer and demanded officers “just arrest him at this point.” After officers asked again, he admitted to having a handgun and turned it over, the report stated.

When the couple arrived, they told the aforementioned story, after which Dunn was arrested. During the arrest, the report stated Dunn told police he had been a drug runner before moving from Florida to Michigan and had been arrested in the past.

Police did not ask Dunn to expand on these claims.