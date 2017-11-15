Oxford Schools reopen after suspected shooter taken into custody

*UPDATE* The suspected shooter, Michael Quigley, is now in police custody.

Oxford Schools and other area school districts closed Nov. 15 in response to an ongoing search by local police for 34-year-old Micheal Quigley, of Clarkston, who allegedly shot two people in a Brandon Township apartment Tuesday evening.

The two victims were reported to be Quigley’s 33-year-old estranged wife and her male friend, whose age is unknown. Both were rushed to Genesis Hospital in Grand Blanc and are now listed in stable condition.





Captain Gary Miller of the Oakland County Sheriff Brandon substation said they are still actively looking for the shooter with the help of border patrol and the k-9 unit.

Neighbors have said the shots were fired during a domestic dispute, according to the report.

During their investigation and search for Quigley, Sheriff’s deputies recovered the .22 caliber silver revolver that was believed to be used in the attempted murder. The weapon was located in a bush near the location of the apartments in the 90 block of Village Court, along with Quigley’s phone.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has thoroughly searched the Village of Ortonville and the surrounding areas and Quigley has not been located at this time.

A press release noted that Quigley is “believed to be armed and dangerous.” If found, area residents are asked to call 9-1-1.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat and black hoodie and is believed to have fled on foot.

Superintendent Tim Throne said school officials made the decision to close based on the information that was given to them.

“When I make those decisions, I look through the eyes of myself as a parent and what I would want for my children. As a district, we always want to err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety and security of our students,” said Throne.