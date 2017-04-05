Oxford Wildcat Academic Achiever

Name: Kate Brantley

Parents: Diane and Dave Brantley

GPA: 4.212

Favorite Subject: History

Plans after Graduation: I’ll likely be attending the University of Michigan and pursuing a degree in political science.

Extracurricular Activities: Sideline & Competitive Cheerleading, National Honor Society, Literature Club, and Link Crew

Outside interests or hobbies: Reading, politics, music, and spending time with friends.

Best friends are people who: Love you despite your faults and can always make you laugh.

When I think of the future I’m: hopefully practicing either environmental or human rights law.

What most concerns me about the world is: The lack of empathy that many feel towards others simply because of differences in race, class, nationality, etc.

I’m proudest of: My ability to stay true to my own beliefs while also learning from the ideas of those who may disagree.

I’ll try and make a contribution by: Helping those who feel as though they don’t have a voice in our society.