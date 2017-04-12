Oxford Wildcat Academic Achiever

Name: Brooke Hebb
Parents: Jim Hebb and Jennifer Hebb
GPA: 4.181
Favorite Subject: History
Plans after Graduation: Attending a four-year university, majoring in political science and double-minoring in international relations and gender studies.
Extracurricular Activities: I own my own lawn care business with my boyfriend called Brogan’s Lawn and House Care. I am in I’m Third Club, Literature Club, and Link Leaders at OHS
Outside Interests and Hobbies: Boating, running, gardening, reading, and hanging out with friends and family!
Best friends are people who: Are supportive and serious at the right times, but also know when it is okay to laugh and have a good time.
When I think of the future I’m: Spending most of my time in Washington D.C. working for the U.S. State Department and traveling in the summer.
What most concerns me about the world is: People’s lack of motivation and interest to make the world a more comfortable place for everyone.
I’m proudest of: My ability to stand up for what I believe in even when I face opposition.
I’ll try and make a contribution by: Taking initiative each time I witness an event of injustice.