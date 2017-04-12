Oxford Wildcat Academic Achiever

Name: Brooke Hebb

Parents: Jim Hebb and Jennifer Hebb

GPA: 4.181

Favorite Subject: History

Plans after Graduation: Attending a four-year university, majoring in political science and double-minoring in international relations and gender studies.

Extracurricular Activities: I own my own lawn care business with my boyfriend called Brogan’s Lawn and House Care. I am in I’m Third Club, Literature Club, and Link Leaders at OHS

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Boating, running, gardening, reading, and hanging out with friends and family!

Best friends are people who: Are supportive and serious at the right times, but also know when it is okay to laugh and have a good time.

When I think of the future I’m: Spending most of my time in Washington D.C. working for the U.S. State Department and traveling in the summer.

What most concerns me about the world is: People’s lack of motivation and interest to make the world a more comfortable place for everyone.

I’m proudest of: My ability to stand up for what I believe in even when I face opposition.

I’ll try and make a contribution by: Taking initiative each time I witness an event of injustice.