Parents continue to voice concerns over proposed cell tower

Addison Township officials sat and listened in silence as parents of students who attend Kingsbury Country Day School again rose from their seats to voice disdain toward the proposed Verizon cell tower (or monopole) that, if approved, would be built across the street from the school.

Verizon chose the area across from Kingsbury as its proposed site to maximize the monopole’s ability to communicate with other towers.

At the Monday, Sept. 17 township meeting, all board discussion of the monopole was tabled per Verizon’s request, as representatives could not be present. However, parents who came still voiced concern during the public forum.

The three parents who spoke pleaded with the board not to vote in favor of the monopole, as the board has the final say on whether or not it is built. The monopole’s plans have passed the approval of the zoning board of appeals and the planning commission and, if approved by the township board, will be built at the proposed location.

Parent Natalie Schmaltz stood to voice concerns talked about in previous meetings she felt had been overlooked.

“I’m here because I oppose having the cell tower at the school . . . One issue I have is (that) I don’t know how this board could make a decision on having a cell tower when you’ll financially benefit from it. (I know that) not you personally (will) benefit, but the area (will). And I don’t know how that’s ethically done,” she said.

The funds mentioned will be paid to Addison by Verizon and go into the general fund, allowing the township to make purchases or improvements without using tax dollars.

Schmaltz suggested a third, unaffiliated party be brought in to judge whether or not the township is being ethical.

Schmaltz raised other concerns, saying the monopole would go against the school’s “No child left inside” motto. She fears ice, snow and wind will endanger the children while they’re outside and will force the school to do more activities inside.

Schmaltz noted she is aware of the tower’s inward collapsing feature, but continues to worry about ice and snow and does not want the school to have to change its philosophy of outdoor education, which she feels would be unavoidable if the monopole is built.

“Our education is based outdoors,” she said. “It’s not a typical public school. We are outdoors constantly.”

Kingsbury mother Kara Jane LaVoisne echoed many of Schmaltz’ concerns, saying she brings her son to Kingsbury because of its rural placement.

“This place is special,” she said. “Will it survive a cell tower being built? I honestly don’t know.”

LaVoisne feels the tower could be a “threat” to the school’s philosophy. She also noted the “sacrifice” of the parents driving their children to a school down dirt roads that is far away from their homes that should, in her opinion, lead to their opinions being respected.

“A lot of us send our (children to Kingsbury) because of the environment,” she said. “It is surrounded by natural beauty and it’s unspoiled by city and modern life.”

Presenting a different argument, parent William Carroll, of Addison Township, stood and read a three-page letter to say he felt the monopole could put Kingsbury students at a higher risk of developing cancer. To support his argument, he cited studies and events from 2004, 2009 and 2011 among other things.

“It is essential that any new standards for cellphones or mobile devices be based on protecting the youngest, most vulnerable population to make sure they are safeguarded throughout their lifetimes,” he said.

Carroll pleaded with the board to reject the monopole.

“(Across from Kingsbury) is the only location that will cause this board to go down in history as the ones who chose to dismiss the residents’ concerns and locate the cell tower so close to children’s developing brains,” he said.

Not all who have opposed the monopole are residents of Addison, a number have been parents whose children attend Kingsbury but live in other communities.

Following the comments, Supervisor Bruce Pearson thanked them for their input. There was no discussion of the controversial issue by the board members.

The board is expected to discuss the monopole during its 6 p.m. Oct. 11 meeting.