Park improvements on tap in Addison

Addison Township’s parks have seen a lot of improvements over the last year, and those changes are set to keep coming.

The township’s park board discussed some of those changes at a recent meeting.

Watershed Preserve Park, a 229-acre park located north of Leonard, is set to have two light poles installed in the parking lot to allow for better lighting.

For safety, several closed-circuit cameras were also installed around Watershed Park last summer.

The board is also currently in the process of restoring a traditional schoolhouse which sits in Watershed Park East, according to Parks Committee Co-Chairman Rod Blaszyk.

Built in 1956, the one-room schoolhouse once sat at the crossroads of Hosner and Lakeville Roads, where it served as an educational establishment called Arnold School for nearly 100 years.

It was relocated to its current location in Watershed Park East in 2009.

In an effort to preserve the historic schoolhouse, Blaszyk said the floor boards and walls were recently refitted with knotty pine, much like the original material.

According to Parks Committee Co-Chairman Chuck Peringian, the board hopes to open the building to the public within the next year to serve as a welcome center.

Blaszyk said the board also hopes to eventually open the building to local students, allowing them a chance to experience how children once learned.

“I hope these properties can be enjoyed and protected,” said Blaszyk. “The key thing I want to see overall from all of these efforts is to see these properties protected and not taken advantage of by individuals that (could) damage the long-term benefits that we’ve received from them. (Our goal is) to allow the next generation to enjoy nature as much as we do.”

At Lake George Nature Park, an 82-acre site located west of Leonard Village, debris has been cleared from the parking lot as the board prepares to erect a sign highlighting park rules.

The parks are maintained and preserved through the work of volunteers, park committee members and park rangers.

“Without the help of (Supervisor) Bruce Pearson, the rest of the Addison Township staff and our volunteers, these changes would not have been possible,” said Blaszyk.

According to Blaszyk, the board is also working to level the underwater shoreline of Lake George to allow the installation of a handicap-accessible dock for local families to use.

“Best of all, the parks are paid for and operating expenses were all covered out of those funds that we received from that cell tower… so it’s no burden on the residents,” Blaszyk added.

According to Addison Township Treasurer Lori Fisher, the township will receive over $19,300 in 2017-18 cell tower revenue. The entirety of those funds goes towards the parks fund.

Despite these projects, Blaszyk added the board the board’s main focus is to maintain the character of the parks.

“(These properties) are pristine for wildlife and (we want to) preserve the history (of the parks),” he said.

The Addison Township Park Committee regular meetings are held at Addison Township Hall (1440 Rochester Rd.) on the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m.