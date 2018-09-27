Park your broom, lady?

Put a lid on that bubbling cauldron, powder that wart-covered, green skin and tune up your broom because there’s a spooky new event coming to downtown Oxford next month.

It’s called Witches Night Out and it’s scheduled to cast a spell over the four quadrants on Friday, Oct. 26 from 4-10 p.m.

“It’s basically a ladies night out, but with a twist – we’re encouraging everyone to dress up in witch costumes,” explained organizer Nicolette Shagena, co-owner of Caveman and Pip, located at 28 S. Washington St.

Witches are invited to gather in Centennial Park where they will be photographed in their robes and pointed hats as part of a costume contest. Photos will be posted on social media, so the public can pick a winner.

Men who dress up as warlocks will be “reluctantly accepted,” Shagena said.

Before descending on the downtown, each member of the cackling coven will receive a map of the area along with information regarding all the activities, specials, giveaways and promotions happening that evening.

For example, “we’re asking every restaurant to do a Halloween-themed drink or food item,” Shagena said.

The event will include street performers, psychics, palm readers and vendors in the park selling products and services that are not already offered downtown.

Downtown businesses are encouraged to decorate their establishments both inside and out “so it feels like the whole town is haunted,” according to Shagena.

She wants the atmosphere to be “spooky,” but nothing that’s going to “make people crash on M-24.”

Each business will be responsible for coming up with their own ideas and gimmicks to get folks inside their stores.

Shagena said the main purpose of Witches Night Out is to generate foot traffic downtown and promote local businesses.

“There’s no cost to attend the event,” she said. “We want everyone to spend their money at the businesses.”

Witches Night Out draws its inspiration from the Girlfriends Walk events that used to be held downtown.

Those were “some of our busiest nights” at Caveman and Pip, according to Shagena.

“I just felt like we needed to keep that going,” she said.

Witches Night Out will be collecting donations to help the fight against mitochondrial disease, which affects Oxford Elementary School fifth-grader Gavin Lawrey.