Parkhurst to serve as grand marshal for Christmas parade





Jim Parkhurst will finally be able to give his poor, aching feet a rest this year because he’s not marching with his fellow military veterans in Oxford’s Christmas parade Dec. 3.

That’s because he’ll be riding in a vehicle as the guest of honor.

Parkhurst will serve as grand marshal for the parade, which is scheduled to make its way through downtown Oxford along Washington St. (M-24), between Mechanic and Church streets, beginning at 2 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said the 1965 Oxford High School graduate. “It’s a privilege. It’s an honor to have that title, even if it’s only for one day.”

Pre-parade festivities will begin at noon in downtown’s Centennial Park. There will be vendors, music, crafts, hot cocoa and cookies. Stick around after the parade and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the park. There will be live reindeer there, as well.

Just about everybody knows Parkhurst.

He’s Mr. American Legion.

For almost 30 years, Parkhurst, who was honored by the chamber of commerce as Citizen of the Year in 2005, has been a proud and dedicated member of Post 108 on E. Drahner Rd. “I’ve held all the offices at the post,” he said. “I’m a jack-of-all-trades.”

Although he commanded the post for three years, Parkhurst is best known as the founder and curator of its extensive military museum. He started it in 1994 and now, the display contains 225 American and foreign military uniforms from various branches of the service and conflicts spanning the 19th century through the present day.

“There’s another 20 or so packed away. We rotate,” Parkhurst said.

The museum also features a great variety of artifacts and memorabilia. Everything was donated by area residents and families.

Every year, hundreds of Oxford and Orion students tour the museum, with Parkhurst as their guide, to learn about the past and receive a fresh infusion of patriotism.

Admission is always free and Parkhurst claims the sizeable collection is second only to Michigan’s Military and Space Heroes Museum in Frankenmuth.

Parkhurst, who’s been with his wife, Donna, for 43 years, loves being a life member of the Legion, as well as three other local veterans groups, because he views it as his way to “give back to the community.”

“That’s what we’re all about. We’re for God and country,” he said. “We try to help everyone we can. That’s what we do.”

Over the years, Parkhurst has done his best to promote patriotism in the community and make sure the sacrifices of veterans, both living and deceased, are never forgotten.

He was instrumental in efforts to erect a statue of a combat soldier in Centennial Park. Below it are the names of the 43 Oxford men who gave their lives fighting in America’s wars.

Parkhurst helped bring the Legion’s “Avenue of Flags” program to downtown Oxford. As a result, American flags now line Washington St. on major holidays such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Independence Day.

Basically, he’s always doing something.

Parkhurst marches in every local parade, regularly visits schools to share his military experiences and talk about veterans, plants flags by veterans’ graves, participates in ceremonies honoring veterans, and promotes any and all events at the Legion hall.

Parkhurst is quite proud of his own military service. He was in the U.S. Army from 1966-68, spending 18 months in South Korea.

Military service is a tradition in the Parkhurst family.

His father, Lewis, served in World War II. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater as part of the U.S. Army’s 37th Infantry Division.

His great-grandfather, Nathan Parkhurst, fought in the Civil War as part of the 108th Infantry Regiment (Rochester, New York) during the Civil War. Nathan was one of Oxford Township’s early settlers. He came here around 1829-30.

Parkhurst’s great-great-grandfather, David, fought in the Revolutionary War as part of the 2nd Continental Light Dragoons, mustered into service at Wethersfield, Connecticut under the command of Col. Elisha Sheldon.

Even though Parkhurst lives in Orion Township and worked for that community’s Department of Public Works for a little more than 20 years, he still considers Oxford his home. His heart is always here.

“I like it here,” he said. “I was born and raised here. I went to Daniel Axford (Elementary) School, right there on Mechanic Street. I still like walking down Main Street. Some of the buildings bring back a lot of great memories.”

He recalled getting his hair cut by legendary Oxford barber Stub Robinson.

“You’d be sitting in the chair and he’d be halfway through, then the fire whistle would blow. Out the door he’d go because he was on the fire department,” Parkhurst said. “He’d come back an hour later and cut the other side of your hair.”

He also recalled getting thrown out of the old Oxford theater a few times for tossing popcorn from the balcony.

“Those were fun days,” he said.

Oxford isn’t the same small town it once was, but it’s still small enough for Parkhurst.

“Everywhere I go, people pretty much know me,” he said. “I enjoy shaking hands, saying hello and being part of this community.”