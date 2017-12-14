Parks/rec. invites parents to kick their kids out

Holiday shopping is a challenge for parents with children, and the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department has a plan to make it easier.

Parents are invited to drop off their kiddos at Oxford Elementary School (109 Pontiac St.) on Friday, December 15 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. for its “Kick the Kids Out” event.

According to Recreation Supervisor Lauren Smith, this event is special for the holidays and will include a fun-filled evening of supervised games and activities.

“We wanted to provide a kid-friendly event and an evening out for the parents. The kids can have fun doing some holiday activities and the parents can have a night out to go to the movies, dinner or holiday shopping,” said Smith.

Entertainment will include holiday crafts, playing games, and a visit from Santa.

A pizza dinner will also be provided.

This program is limited to children currently in kindergarten through fifth-grade.

The registration cost is $15 for Oxford residents and $20 for non-residents.

To register, call (248) 628-1720 or visit oxparkrec.org.

Parents can also register at the new Oxford Township Parks and Recreation office located at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd.

The deadline to register for this event is Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.