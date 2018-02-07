Perdema M. Duncan, of the Oxford/Metamora area, received her angel wings on January 30, 2018. She was 91 years old.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Theodore Duncan; her daughters Claudia Burckard (Albert) Sara Duncan and Jennifer Duncan; grandchildren Palmer, Amy, Teddy & Tony, and five great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews and her devoted guardian angel cat “Tulsa.”

She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has lived in several states, finally settling in 1971 in the Oxford/Metamora area.

She graduated from University of Oklahoma with a psychology degree.

Perdema loved nature, she was an avid bird watcher and loved her flower gardens, she was a great friend to many and a second mom to several.

She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Perdema had opportunities to travel all around the world, so she has left friends in many different countries.

Perdema was extremely active and respected in her community and did lots of volunteer work.

She did readings for the blind. She was named “Friend of the Year” by the Oxford Public Library Friends in 1999.

Perdema served on the Oxford Chamber of Commerce Board, was past president of the Oxford Garden Club and served on the Board of POH Medical Center in Oxford.

She was a past chairman of the board of Seven Ponds Nature Center, a Metamora Township Trustee and worked on the elections for many years.

Perdema was a member of the Eastern Star.

A memorial visitation took place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W.Burdick St. in Oxford, on Monday, Feb. 5.

Memorials may be made to Seven Ponds Nature Center, 3854 Crawford Rd, Dryden, MI 48428.