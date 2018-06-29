Peter Carl Burke, of Oxford, passed away on June 19, 2018. He was 82.

He was the beloved husband of Antoinette Burke, loving father of Peter (deceased), Paul, and Kevin (Sheila), cherished grandfather of Pierce and Hanna. Peter is survived by his sister, Marilyn Began, and preceded in death by sister, Joanne Bazzetta.

Peter graduated from Roseville High School in 1953 where he was an outstanding athlete and set school records in track events. He also played varsity football, basketball and baseball.

Peter was drafted into the army and served two years in Special Services. After the army, he received a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Detroit.

He was employed by General Finance Corporation for a period of twenty-six years followed by Bloomfield Bank, Bally Corporation, Bus Transportation Credit Union and Rochester Teacher’s Credit Union which is now CCF Bank; all in the area of finance.

Peter was a member of the American Legion in Oxford. He was on the Oxford Village Council and served as its President from 1989-1995.

Peter served on the Oxford Lakes Homeowners Association board and he was president for two terms.

He loved golf and was member of Paint Creek Country Club since 1988.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Peter spent a lot of time with his grandson, coaching a middle school baseball team and many years in junior golf at Paint Creek. Grandfather and grandson were “two peas in a pod” when it came to sports.

A memorial Mass took place at St. Joseph Catholic Church on June 23.