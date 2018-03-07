Peter Michael Weis, of Oxford, passed away March 2, 2018. He was 61.

Peter was born September 21, 1956 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

He was most proud of his family, his sons Paul and Brian and the men they’ve become. He celebrated their differences and tried to teach them what was really important.

Peter was a beloved husband for 35 years to Donna, Dad to Paul and Brian, father-in-law to Julie (we finally have a daughter he would say!) and Opa to his miracle, Miles Andrew, whom he was able to see on the day he was born.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Oxford, MI. A luncheon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.