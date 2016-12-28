Police Briefs

Dec. 24: Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1300 block of Foreland Dr. at 9:05 a.m. when a 72-year-old resident reported that her 54-year-old son had possibly overdosed on prescription pills. She estimated that he had taken 10-15 pills from her remaining prescription after she had found the empty bottle. When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the man allegedly admitted to having taken the pills the previous night and was found to be lethargic with slurred speech. The man was transported to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac for treatment.

Dec. 19: A 59-year-old man from Oxford Township called Sheriff’s deputies at 6 p.m. to report jewelry missing from his home. According to the caller, a company installed new carpeting to his home, located on the 1100 block of Woodbriar Rd., on Aug. 29. The caller said he and his wife first noticed the jewelry to be missing about six weeks ago. Employees at the carpet company allegedly told the man they did not know anything about the missing jewelry. Among the missing jewelry reported was a pearl bracelet, valued at $1,800, and a ring valued at $8,500. The man was advised to file a claim with his insurance company.

Dec. 19: A concerned neighbor of a home, located on the 1800 block of Washington St., called Oxford Village police at to report two dogs that were allegedly outside the home and shivering. The dogs were reported to be fine by Oxford Village police and the owners were notified of the complaint.