Police chief submits resignation

It’s the end of an era for the Oxford Village Police Department.

On Feb 1, Police Chief Michael Neymanowski submitted his letter of resignation to village Manager Joe Young. It was short and to the point.

“It has been an honor and a privilege for the past 17 years to serve the fine citizens of the Village of Oxford,” he wrote. “It also (has) been a pleasure working with you and your staff for the last several years.”

Neymanowski’s last day will be Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Oxford Village Council has scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 to accept the chief’s resignation.

“Until things are finalized tomorrow, I have no comment,” wrote Neymanowski in a text message to this reporter.

Neymanowski has served as chief of the village department since February 2000, following the dissolution of the joint, township-village police department.

He’s spent a total of 49 years in law enforcement. Thirty of those years were with the Detroit Police Department.

Shortly after his retirement from big-city policing, Neymanowski moved to Oxford and joined the former joint department in February 1998. He spent two years with the agency as a dispatcher and officer before it closed due to millage failures, a string of well-publicized scandals and a disgraced former chief.

Neymanowski was made acting chief of the newly-formed village police department in February 2000 and given the job on a permanent basis in September.

Young has recommended to council that village Police Sgt. Mike Solwold be named interim police chief. Council is expected to vote on that at the Feb. 14 regular village meeting, according to the manager.

“It’s an honor,” Solwold said. “I’m going to do the very best that I can.”

He noted it’s always been his “dream” and “goal” to become chief someday.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen, quite frankly, this soon, but sometimes things happen for a reason,” Solwold said.

Solwold, who lives in the village and will turn 46 at the end of the month, has served Oxford as a police officer since the early 1990s.

The 1989 Waterford Mott High School graduate spent the first three years of his career as a reserve officer for the joint department while working as a youth counselor at Crossroads for Youth (formerly Camp Oakland) in Oxford.

He graduated from the Macomb Police Academy in May 1996 and became a full-time officer for Oxford by October. He served as the department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE)/school liaison officer for four years.

Solwold stayed on when the joint department closed and the village agency was formed.

In 2002, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and has served as the department’s second-in-command ever since.

Solwold said he had the opportunity to “jump ship” and join the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office when it took over policing the township in 2000, but he decided to “stick around here” with Neymanowski in order to “try to help rebuild and bring some integrity back” to the department.

He recalled people telling him the village department would dissolve within a couple years, but “here we are 17 years later.”

“I think we’ve had a good run. I don’t have anything bad to say (about Neymanowski),” Solwold said. “I think he’s done a good job with our department over the years.”