Police: Couple’s quarrel leads to stabbing

A 37-year-old Oxford woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly stabbing her live-in boyfriend last week during an argument inside their Laurel Leah home, part of the Lake Villa Manufactured Home Community.

Jill Susanne Soave was arraigned June 8 in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court before Magistrate Nicolas Camargo on the charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

Soave was released on a $5,000 personal bond. She has a probable cause conference scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 19 and a preliminary exam set for 1:15 p.m. June 26. The case was assigned to Judge Nancy T. Carniak.

Her boyfriend, a 39-year-old Oxford man, was treated at Beaumont Hospital in Troy for a stab wound to his right shoulder along with other injuries.

The boyfriend told investigators he and Soave, who have been together for approximately two years, got into a verbal argument that turned violent.

Soave was intoxicated and wanted to leave in her vehicle, so to prevent that from happening, he hid her car keys, according to the report.

Soave found a spare set of keys and he admitted grabbing her arms and telling her she could not drive.

A struggle allegedly ensued and they both fell to the floor in the kitchen area. He landed on his right leg, which caused severe pain, and while on the floor, Soave allegedly hit him several times with a knife sharpener. She then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the right shoulder.

The boyfriend “was able to crawl to his vehicle and drive himself to” the hospital, according to the report. He received stitches for the stab wound and was advised his right leg may be broken.

According to the report, the doctor said he sustained a stab wound that was approximately 1 inch deep and the “bone stopped the blade from entering further.”

“During the interview, (the) victim was adamant that he does not want to press charges,” the report stated. “(The) victim also refused to write a statement so (as to) not incriminate (the) suspect.”

Soave’s version of events differs from her boyfriend’s statements. She told deputies that he accused her of cheating on him, which started the argument. Soave accused him of “pushing her around and pulling her hair.”

“(Soave) stated, at one point, (her boyfriend) grabbed her by the neck with both hands and started strangling her in the kitchen area,” the report stated. “(Soave) stated (her boyfriend) also pushed her to the ground and tried poking her eyes with his fingers saying die (expletive) . . . (Soave) stated (her boyfriend) made threats to burn the house down and (said) that he did not care about the police or rules.”

Soave claimed she was able to break free and flee the scene in her vehicle, according to the report.

When asked about the alleged involvement of a knife in their fight, the investigator noted Soave “appeared confused” and told him “no knife was used at any time.”

When the investigator asked “where the blood on the kitchen floor came from,” Soave, according to the report, stated “she did not know, adding she may have elbowed (her boyfriend) sometime during the struggle causing injury to him.”

Soave told deputies that over the past year, her boyfriend had been sexually assaulting her and “at times,” he “threatens” to withhold his financial support of her or evict her “if she refuses (to have) sex with him,” the report stated.

While looking around the kitchen, one of the deputies located a silver kitchen knife with a blade approximately 6 inches long. It was under a large plastic bowl.

“The knife appeared to have fresh blood on it,” the report stated