Police: Dad admitted to shaking baby

Emily Paige Williams, a 2-month-old Oxford girl, was reported to be in critical condition and on life support Monday afternoon as a result of her father allegedly shaking her on Dec. 7.

Christopher Scott Williams, 25, of Oxford, was arraigned Dec. 10 in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court on the felony charge of first-degree child abuse. Bond was set at $500,000.

In his statement to Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators, Williams wrote, “I was sitting on the couch with Emily and I shock [sic.] her to stop (her) crying and that’s when she stop(ped) breathing and I called (her mother) and 9-1-1.”

When a deputy arrived at Williams’ home on Chinkapin Rill in the Lake Villa Manufactured Home Community, he found Emily was “not breathing” and described her as “lifeless” in his report.

The deputy began administering chest compressions and continued them until handing her off to Oxford fire personnel.

Williams told the deputy he was in the dining room and Emily was lying on the couch when he heard her make a “funny sound.” He went to check on her and discovered she was not breathing, so he called 9-1-1, the report stated.

Shortly after Emily was placed in the ambulance, firefighters were able to obtain a pulse. She was initially transported to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, then taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

The attending physician in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital told investigators Emily sustained “non-accidental trauma” to the brain. Her brain was bleeding and had severe swelling. The doctor said it was a “very clear” case of “child abuse” and “the mechanism of injury was likely a violent and forceful shaking,” according to the sheriff’s report.

During an interview with Williams, investigators reported he admitted to shaking the infant, demonstrated how hard he shook her, then stated he “did not mean to hurt her.” He told them “he just wanted her to stop crying.”

Williams told investigators he’s been “feeling stressed out due to bills, the kids and not working much” and “that his anxiety is the worst in the mornings, just trying to get up and get the day going.” Williams also told officers he used to “act out” his anger by punching holes in walls, but he “does not do that anymore” and has “never hit his kids,” the report stated.

On Dec. 6, Williams sent Emily’s mother several messages, via Facebook Messenger, indicating he was “upset” about having to watch the kids, she “would find him dead” when she got home and he “didn’t want to be there anymore,” according to the sheriff’s report.