Pop in parks for pop-up events

Folks are encouraged to keep a close eye on social media next month because all sorts of fun activities are going to be popping up in Oxford Township’s parks.

July is National Recreation Month and to celebrate, the parks and recreation department is planning to stage four events as part of a “Pop Up in the Park” program.

“We want to promote what’s in our parks – all the amenities that people who are new to the community might not realize (they) have right in (their) own backyard,” explained Recreation Supervisor Lauren Smith.

The first pop-up will take place in Seymour Lake Township Park on Friday, July 6 beginning at 6 p.m. during the popular, two-day Seymour Celebration.

Folks are invited to help paint a giant picture divided into four sections, each representing one of the township’s four parks and what’s available there. The sections contain images depicting playgrounds, disc golf, various sports, hiking, swimming, boating, fishing, wildlife and natural features.

The designs were created by Merge Studio and Gallery in Oxford Village, according to Smith, so the only thing folks will have to do is add colors in a “paint-by-numbers” fashion. You don’t have to be an artist, you just have to be able to stay within the lines.

Fair warning, the kickoff pop-up event is the only one for which people will be given this much advance notice.

For the next three pop-ups, the public won’t be informed of the time, date, location or activity until 24 hours prior to the event, according to Smith. All they will know is something could happen in any one of the parks on any given day in July.

Smith said the activities could be anything from fishing or building sandcastles at Stony Lake Park to playing gaga ball or pickleball in Seymour Lake Park.

To find out what’s happening when and where, people will need to check out or connect to the parks department’s online presence.

“It’s all going to be social media-based. (Painting at Seymour Lake Park is) really the only one we’re going to pre-promote,” Smith said. “Like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter, sign up for our e-blast – you can do that right on our website oxparkrec.org.”