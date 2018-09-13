Portion of Polly Ann Trail to close Oct.12

A portion of the Polly Ann Trail in Oxford will be closed for some general maintenance on Friday, Oct. 12.

The asphalt section between W. Drahner Rd. and Pleasant St., near the bridge, will be closed for a period of eight hours, according to Trail Manager Linda Moran.

She doesn’t know the exact times yet.

“That’s to be announced,” she said. “Watch the Facebook page.”

The Oxford-based Birmingham Sealcoat will be sealing cracks and filling some potholes that day.

“They’re not sealcoating the whole thing. They’re not going to be spraying the whole thing,” Moran noted.

According to Moran, the work will cost about $2,700.