Property recovered, suspects caught in vehicle larcenies

Oxford Village Police Acting Sgt./Det. Clint Ascroft has a load of property that was allegedly stolen from area vehicles and he’s searching for the owners.

Folks from the Oxford Lakes subdivision, and neighboring Oxford and Orion townships, who had items go missing from their vehicles between late June and July 7 are asked to call village police at (248) 628-2838 to potentially claim their property.

Please be prepared to provide a description of your property or documentation showing proof of ownership.

A trio of teenagers from Oxford and Orion is allegedly responsible for a string of larcenies from vehicles, the most recent of which occurred in the Oxford Lakes subdivision July 6-7. They’re now fully cooperating with police, according to Ascroft.

He said they stole a variety of items, everything from electronic devices and cash to sunglasses, car chargers and bottles of cologne. He estimated there’s “close to 40 to 50 items.”

One of the teens came forward after a video was posted on Facebook by an Oxford Lakes homeowner who had a camera pointed at his vehicle, according to Ascroft. The video allegedly shows the teen opening the vehicle door and climbing inside.

“(After seeing it,) he called in and turned himself in,” Ascroft said. “He knew the jig was up. He just knew it was a matter of time.”

It wasn’t hard for the teenagers to allegedly rob the vehicles, according to Ascroft, because “they were all unlocked.” He said they found their targets by going up and down streets, pulling on door handles.

Ascroft reminds people to not leave valuables inside their vehicles and lock their doors and garages. “It’s not 1977 anymore,” he said.