Proposed cell tower to go before ZBA

A request for a variance that would allow the placement of a cell tower on a vacant piece of Addison Township property will be addressed at the 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8 meeting of the Addison Township Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).

The meeting, which will include a public hearing, will take place in the township hall, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. in Lakeville.

Verizon Wireless is looking to construct a 197-foot-tall collapsable monopole on a site located in the northeast corner of Hosner and Oakwood roads in order to provide better cell coverage to the area.

The wireless communications company must first obtain a variance from the ZBA for the placement of the proposed tower, which does not meet the ordinance.

The proposed tower is located on a lot area of approximately 5.24 acres and located 200 feet from the centerline of Oakwood Rd.

The township zoning ordinance requires the lot size for wireless communications towers to be a minimum of 20 acres.

If a variance is obtained, the matter will be forwarded to the planning commission. Both special land use and site plan approval from the commission are required for this tower.