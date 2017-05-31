Proposed cell tower to go before ZBA

A request for a variance that would allow the placement of a cell tower on a vacant piece of Addison Township property will be addressed at the 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8 meeting of the Addison Township Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).
The meeting, which will include a public hearing, will take place in the township hall, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. in Lakeville.
Verizon Wireless is looking to construct a 197-foot-tall collapsable monopole on a site located in the northeast corner of Hosner and Oakwood roads in order to provide better cell coverage to the area.
The wireless communications company must first obtain a variance from the ZBA for the placement of the proposed tower, which does not meet the ordinance.
The proposed tower is located on a lot area of approximately 5.24 acres and located 200 feet from the centerline of Oakwood Rd.
The township zoning ordinance requires the lot size for wireless communications towers to be a minimum of 20 acres.
If a variance is obtained, the matter will be forwarded to the planning commission. Both special land use and site plan approval from the commission are required for this tower.
You forgot to mention that the proposed spot is right by an elementary school. I don’t like the idea of a cell tower going in right by children!