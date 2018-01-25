Public favors allowing e-bikes on trail

The people have spoken and they want to ride electric bicycles (e-bikes) on the Polly Ann Trail.

Last week, the trail’s management council held a public hearing on the subject in light of new state laws allowing their use that take effect Jan. 28 (see related story “E-bikes allowed on Polly Ann Trail”).

A total of 11 citizens spoke during the hearing and of those, 10 voiced their support for allowing e-bikes on the 16.9-mile trail.

Trail Manager Linda Moran noted she also received eight written communications on the topic – six in favor of e-bikes and two against.

“I would hope that this council would vote in favor of those of us who would still like to get out and enjoy the Polly Ann Trail (with) its beauty and serenity,” said Oxford Township Trustee Jack Curtis, who attended the meeting as an audience member.

“I’m all for it,” said Oxford resident Dan Reed.

Right now, Reed believes many people, unless they’re “aggressive cyclists,” only ride “sections” of the trail because they don’t want to range too far from home.

“I think (allowing e-bikes) would open up the ability for people to see a lot more of the trail,” he said.

“I don’t see a problem with (e-bikes),” said Orion Township resident Gene McNabb. “I think it’s a great way to get everybody out and use those trails.”

Many of those who spoke in favor of e-bikes believe they’re needed by folks who have difficulty riding traditional pedal bikes due to age, health issues or disabilities.

Ortonville resident Mike Couturier said he initially got an e-bike for his wife because she has health issues.

“She is now able to ride with me,” he said. “If I want to do a longer ride, she’s able to keep up and we have more time together out riding.”

Couturier then got one for himself because he enjoys riding in the winter, but it’s difficult on a traditional pedal bike due to the cold weather.

The e-bike has “really helped me,” he said.

Based on his experiences, Couturier is “totally for” e-bikes.

“I hate to see anybody left out that would like to get out and ride,” he said.

Curtis, who lives on Grampian Drive, off Lakeville Rd., near the trail, said his homeowners association contains many folks over the age of 60.

“(Permitting e-bikes on the trail) allows almost 20 people in our subdivision the opportunity to come and visit Oxford (Village) or Leonard or (ride) all the way up to Bordman Road (in Addison Township),” he said.

He favors allowing all three classes of e-bikes.

Curtis noted he could benefit from an e-bike because he’s had four knee surgeries and “my knees just won’t do it anymore” when it comes to pedaling a traditional bicycle.

Orion Township resident Herb Corker spoke in favor of e-bikes because he’s in the “same boat” as many others with physical difficulties. He suffered a stroke.

“It’s amazing how much strength you lose,” he told the council.

“I don’t think we should limit anybody’s ability to use those trails. Those trails are for everyone,” said Oxford Township Supervisor Bill Dunn, who attended the meeting as an audience member and supports allowing all three e-bike classes.

Dunn said he’s 70 years old and “in very good health right now,” but that could change in the future and should it, he wants to be able to still “use the trails, view the scenery, watch the birds – just enjoy myself in the outdoors.”

“I don’t think we should limit it to just healthy people,” he said.

“I absolutely think that the elderly and people with physical challenges should have access to the trail,” said Brandon Township resident Don Richmond, who expressed his support for allowing Class 1 e-bikes, but not Class 2 and 3.

Oxford resident Larry Kupskey, a senior citizen, supports having all classes of e-bikes on the trail because even though he can still ride a standard bicycle, he prefers not to.

“I don’t ride too much because I don’t want to get too far away from home,” get “in trouble” due knee pain or being out of breath, then “not be able to get back,” he explained.

“I haven’t rode in about three years because of that situation,” Kupskey said.

Steve Gealy, owner of Main Street Bicycles in Orion Township, spoke in support of e-bikes as someone who changed his mind about them.

“As a lifelong cyclist, initially, I was very much against e-bikes,” he said. “I’m a pure cyclist. That’s all I’ve ever done. It almost felt like cheating.”

But now he’s learned more about them