Public Notice: Addison Township

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Elected Board; Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett, Treasurer Fisher, Trustee King, Trustee Newby, Trustee Gierak and Trustee Senft held a meeting on December 19, 2016, at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard MI 48367. The following action was taken:

Approved the agenda as presented.

Approved the consent agenda consisting of the November 2016 minutes, bills as paid for November 2016, appointed Geno Mallia to the Board of Review for a two year term, and approved Clinton River Watershed dues $500.

Board approved the replacement of a decorative windmill at the historical site in Lakeville Cemetery.

Authorized the Supervisor to proceed with applications and cell tower lease negotiations with Verizon.

Adopted the 2017 North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste Consortium Agreement.

Approved the Budget Amendments for revenue heating permits increase $8000 and Inspector wages increase by $8000. Electrical permits increase by $8000 and Inspector wages increase by $8000.

Approved appointments to the following: NOTA: Lori Fisher and Supervisor Pearson. OAYA: Pauline Bennett. Polly Ann Trail: Erich Senft and Supervisor Pearson. OACCC: Lori Fisher. ZBA: Erich Senft. Planning Commission: Linda Gierak.

Approved Addison Township Board fiscal year meeting dates and time; third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Publish January 11, 2017