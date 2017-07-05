Public Notice: Addison Twp.

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC HEARING

Special Assessment District

for Lena Hill and Burns Hill

A Public Hearing will be held on JULY 17, 2017 at the regular meeting of the Addison Township Board of Trustees at the Township Complex, located at 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, Michigan at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow the Township to hear objections to the creation of the Special Assessment District as provided by Public Act 188 of 1954 for maintenance of the private road known as Lena Hill & Burns Hill and confirmation of the petition for sufficiency.

The assessment roll and documentation are available at the Township Offices during regular, business hours for public inspection. Appearance and/or written protest at the hearing held to confirm the special assessment roll is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Bruce Pearson

Supervisor Addison Township

Publish July 6th and July 13th, 2017