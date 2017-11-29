Public Notice: Addison Twp.

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

The following is a summary of the adopted ordinance to amend the Code of Ordinances as follows;

THE TOWNSHIP OF ADDISON ORDAINS: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF ORDINANCES as follows: APPENDIX A, ZONING, Appendix A of the Township Code of Ordinances; Zoning Ordinances Article 13, Section 13.03.3

SECTION 1. Ordinance 17-03 Amend ATZO section 13.03.3 to read – Septic systems shall be located a minimum of one hundred (100) feet from the lake and shall be designed so as to drain away from the lake and its watersheds and its tributaries, and any wells. The one-hundred (100) feet setback may be reduced to not less than fifty (50) feet provided that an applicant submits to the township an approved on-site wastewater treatment system permit issued by the Oakland County Health Division or any replacement entity.

SECTION 2. The Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Article 13, amendments as adopted to add or delete as referenced above is hereby adopted by reference including the amendments.

SECTION 3. Violations and Penalties.

Violations and Penalties remain as referenced in the Code of Ordinances Chapter 1, Section 1-7 (d)

SECTION 4. SAVINGS.

SECTION 5. REPEAL OF CONFLICTING PROVISIONS.

SECTION 6. SEVERABILITY.

SECTION 7. EFFECTIVE DATE: Thirty (30) days after publication of a true copy or summary hereof. Publication date: November 29, 2017.

Effective Date: December 29, 2017

This is a summary of the adopted ordinances amending the Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Ordinances. A copy of the approved complete text amendment may be purchased or examined at the Clerk’s office at the address below during regular business hours. Please call the Clerk if you have questions at 248.628.3317 ex 216.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk.

1440 Rochester Rd.

Leonard, MI. 48367

Publish and posted November 29, 2017