Public Notice: Addison Twp.

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members are Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett, Treasurer Fisher, Trustee King, Trustee Newby, Trustee Gierak and Trustee Senft held a meeting on November 20, 2017 at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard MI 48367. The following action was taken:

Amended and approved agenda to include modified and additional funds for fire engine and remove agenda #2 landscape RFP until December.

Approved the Consent Agenda consisting of the minutes for September 16, 2017 and bills as paid for September and October 2017.

Removed from agenda review, interview and /or authorize/reject approve landscaping agreement and proposals.

Approved the resolution in opposition to Lanphar 1-12 permit # MI. 125-2R-003 class II injection well permit.

Held public hearings and approved the resolution for CDBG 2018 program year and reprogramming for CDBG program year 2016 from 731227 Minor Home Repair to 731244 to Mobile Home Minor Home Repair for $5075

Approved the resolution 2018-2022 Community Park, Recreation, Open Space, and Greenway Master Plan.

Approved the resolution for the proposed text amendments to the Code, Appendix A, Addison Township Zoning Ordinances. Article 13 Lake Lot District Overlay; Section 13.03.3.

Approved the Fire Department: Konica agreement – renewal.

Appointments and affirmation to the NOTA and OCTV Board, term, (2)Three year term commencing on December 1,2017: and ZBA alternate,

Approved Paper Recycle bin at the Township Hall reimbursement designated for the Park Fund.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s office during business hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the board packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site. www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: December 6, 2017