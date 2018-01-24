Public Notice: Addison Twp.

Please take notice

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members are Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett, Treasurer Fisher, Trustee King, Trustee Newby, Trustee Gierak and Trustee Senft held a special meeting on January 16, 2018 at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard MI 48367. The following action was taken:

Approved the agenda as presented.

Approved the consent agenda: December 18, 2017 minutes, December bills, Resolution in opposition to the Small Wireless Communications Facilities Development Act (HB5098 –SB637)

and Township Board fiscal year meeting dates and time.

Approved the NOTA Inter-local Agreement.

Budget Work Session.

Approved the date of the 2018/19 Budget Public Hearing.

Approved the supervisor, clerk, treasurer, trustee and the Township and Fire wage compensation resolutions.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s office during business hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the board packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site. www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: January 24, 2018