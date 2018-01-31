Public Notice: Addison Twp.

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirements a Public Hearing will be held by the Township of Addison on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00pm or shortly thereafter, at the Township of Addison Hall located at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI, 48367 to receive written and verbal comments regarding the reprogramming of federal CDBG funds as follows:

Existing – 2017 Program Year

Activity Number 731227

Activity Description Minor Home Repair

Amount $9,379.00

Proposed – 2017 Program Year

Activity Number 731244

Activity Description Mobile Home Minor Home Repair

Amount $9,379.00

If you have questions concerning the reprogramming please contact the Supervisor’s office at (248) 628-5409. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibly or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Clerk Pauline Bennett at (248) 628-5409 during business hours for special services.

Bruce Pearson

Addison Township Supervisor

Publish January 31, 2018