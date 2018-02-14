Public Notice: Addison Twp.

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

Township of Addison Request Township Wide Road Chloride Proposals.

Please be advised that the Addison Township Board is requesting proposals for the agreement known as Township Wide Road Chloride Agreement. Submit proposals to the Township Clerk located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI. 48367. The proposed agreement and specifications are available at the Township Clerk’s office during regular business hours or on the Township website. All requests for proposals must be labeled “Township Wide Road Chloride Proposals ” and received by the Clerk by 11:00 a.m. by March 8, 2018, at the address as shown above. Proposals received shall be opened at the Township offices at that time. Proposals may be awarded, rejected or re-advertised at the sole discretion of the Township. The possible proposal review is scheduled for the Township regular scheduled meeting of March 19, 2018. This serves as your notice of the meeting. Addison Township has and expressly reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals without cause. The Township shall incur no fees for the Township Wide Road Chloride Proposals or time incurred by the Contractor for the purpose of the proposal. Please contact the Supervisor’s office with any questions.

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

248-628-3317 ext 216

Publish February 14, 2018

Posted February 14, 2018