Public Notice: Addison Twp.

Township of Addison

Public Hearing Notice

Zoning Board of Appeals

Please be advised that, pursuant to the Provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 as amended and a Court Order dated January 25, 2018 the Township of Addison Zoning Board of Appeals (“ZBA”), at a regular meeting on March 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter, at the Addison Township, 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, 48367, shall convene and hold a public hearing to consider only one (1) issue relating to the following matter:

The Case

Case 17-02

Applicant: Verizon Wireless

Applicant Property Owner: Addison Township

Address: 5020 Hosner Rd.

Property address: Same as above

Parcel: 05.05.300.011

Zoning: Public Institutional (P-1)

The Hearing Issue

The Variance request was the subject of a public hearing on June 8, 2017 and a ZBA decision to grant the variance was issued on July 31, 2017. The sole issue for the public hearing on March 8, 2018 is for the ZBA to receive public input and comments with regard to the lot size variance of 14.76 acres solely in relationship to the fall zone at the property as set forth in the ZBA decision dated July 31, 2017. Based on the evidence presented at the March 8, 2018 hearing, the ZBA may affirm, modify or revoke the variance granted by the ZBA in the decision dated July 31, 2017.

Notices

A copy of this notification is mailed to property owners of record within three hundred (300) feet of all boundaries. A complete copy of the underlying application for case #17-02 is available at the Clerk’s office during normal business hours for review, inspection or purchase. Your written comments are welcomed and encouraged and must be received no later than the close of business of the date of the public hearing. You may mail to the address above attention” Zoning Board of Appeals,” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, email to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at above address or present written comments at the public hearing in person up to the close of the Public Hearing. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting or public hearing. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services shall contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request for aids or services. 248.628.3317 ext 216

Pauline Bennett, Addison Township Clerk

Published and Posted: February 14, 2018.

Mailed: February 14, 2018. Notice and Court Order dated January 25, 2018