Public Notice: Leonard

VILLAGE OF LEONARD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the Village of Leonard, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, will hold a public hearing at its regular planning commission meeting on the 21

st day of December 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the Village Offices, located at 23 East Elmwood Street, Leonard, Michigan 48367, (248) 628-7380, to consider proposed zoning ordinance text amendments to Ordinance 19; Article III Section 301, Article IV Section 411, Article IV Section 418, Article IV Section 462, Article 5 Section 506, and Article X Section 10.04.a.4(b). These text amendments concern the proposed requirement that all new roads in the Village be public roads and related changes in definitions and references to be consistent with the proposed new requirement for public roads.

Copies of the proposed amendment are available for inspection or purchase during regular business house at the Village Hall. Written comments may be sent to the Village of Leonard Planning Commission at 23 E. Elmwood, P.O. Box 789, Leonard MI, 48367. Comments from the public will be received at the meeting.

Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Clerk’s Office at least 5 days before the public hearing.

Cindy Grosskopf

Clerk, Village of Leonard