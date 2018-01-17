Public Notice: Leonard

VILLAGE OF LEONARD

Notice of Adoption of

Ordinance to Amend

Zoning Ordinance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village Council of the Village of Leonard adopted Leonard Village Ordinance 1 of 2018 to amend Zoning Ordinance #19 on January 8, 2018. The purpose of the Ordinance is to require public roads for access to all new development unless a private road already exists prior to the date of the effective date of this Ordinance. The Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance will be effective January 24, 2018. Copies of the Ordinance are available for inspection or for purchase at the Village Hall located at 23 E Elmwood Street, Leonard, MI 48367-0789 during regular business hours of 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Cindy Grosskopf

Clerk