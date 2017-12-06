Public Notice: Oxford

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

ATTENTION VILLAGE OF

OXFORD RESIDENTS.

PUBLIC NOTICE

ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP REVISIONS

This is a public notice of approved amendments to the Village of Oxford Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map, specifically Article 3: Zoning Districts and Uses; Article 4: Use Standards; Article 5: Planned Unit Development; Article 6: Development Standards; Article 7: General Provisions; Article 9: Administration and Enforcement; and revisions to the Zoning Map.

A complete copy of the zoning ordinance with the approved amendments and the approved revised zoning map are available at the offices of the Village Manager, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, as well as online at thevillegofoxford.org. These ordinance amendments shall become effective after adoption in accordance with the Village Charter. These ordinances amendments were duly passed and adopted by the Oxford Planning Commission during its regular meeting held on April 4, 2017 and by the Oxford Village Council during its regular meeting held on July 11, 2017.

Evan Teich

Interim Manager

Village of Oxford