Public Notice: Oxford

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

ATTENTION VILLAGE OF

OXFORD RESIDENTS.

PUBLIC NOTICE

SIGN ORDINANCE AMENDMENT

This is a public notice of an approved amendment to the Village of Oxford Zoning Ordinance, Article 7, General Provisions, to revise the setback requirement for freestanding signs in the C-1 Core, C-1 Transition, and C-2 Districts. The amendment is as follows:

SECTION 1. Article 7, General Provisions,

shall be amended to replace Section 7.4.8.F.3.b

with the following text:

“The sign must be set back at least three feet from all lot lines and public sidewalks, and must meet the clear corner vision standards in Section 7.4.3.c.”

A complete copy of the text amendment is available at the offices of the Village Manager, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford. These ordinance amendments shall become effective after adoption in accordance with the Village Charter. This ordinance was duly passed and adopted by the Oxford Planning Commission during its regular meeting held on October 3, 2017 and Oxford Village Council during its regular meeting held on November 14, 2017.

Evan Teich

Interim Manager

Village of Oxford