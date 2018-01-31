Public Notice: Oxford

VILLAGE OF OXFORD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SPECIAL USE SIGN APPLICATION FOR 51 S. WASHINGTON SUITE F

Please take notice, that the Oxford Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 in the Oxford Village Council Chambers, 22 W. Burdick, Oxford, Michigan for the purpose of considering Special Use Sign Application for 51 S. Washington, Suite F. The applicant is requesting additional signage above and beyond that permitted by the Zoning Ordinance.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed special use sign application may do so in person during the public hearing or in writing by mail addressed to: Joseph M. Madore, Village Manager, Village of Oxford, PO Box 94, Oxford, Michigan 48371. Telephone 248-628-2543. Email: Manager2@thevillageofoxford.org.

Joseph M. Madore

Village Manager

Village of Oxford