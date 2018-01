OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

will be accepting sealed bids

For the sale of a vehicle: 2003 Ford Taurus SEL with a 3.0 Liter V6, A/T with 242K miles. Minimum bid is $750.00. Please contact Dan Balsley in the OHS Auto Shop at 248 969-5181 in order to view at 745 N. Oxford Rd. and receive bid forms/bid instructions. Sealed Bids are due by Noon on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Publish: 1/17, 1/24/18