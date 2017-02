Connect on Linked in

Oxford Community Schools

Public Bus, vehicle

& Equipment Auction

10 buses (1998-2005 models)

of varying sizes and manufacturers

One 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee

One 2006 Toro zero-turn lawn mower –

72″ deck, model #74269,

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Auction starts at 10am

Pre-bid inspections: 8-10am

Or call to schedule an appointment to inspect at

248 969-1888

Location:

Oxford Community Schools Transportation Building

1500 Lakeville Road

Auction services provided by CIS Auctions